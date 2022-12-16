FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) – The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson.

He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman.

Both soldiers served at Fort Stewart in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division.

Fort Stewart officials said Wilson used a privately owned gun to shoot Hillman at the 2nd Brigade’s building complex, and that fellow soldiers subdued the gunman.

Wilson remains in custody and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak for him.