ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A murder suspect is behind bars after an argument over cold McDonald’s fries led to a police chase.

WSB-TV reports that Antoine Sims was out on bond but failed to show up in court. The incident at a Kennesaw, Ga. McDonald’s occurred on Friday, Aug. 5.

Investigators say Sims and the manager of the restaurant both called 911, and both told investigators that they argued over reportedly cold McDonald’s French Fries. Sims claimed he never got a receipt for the fries. The manager wanted Sims to be charged with criminal trespassing.

An officer reportedly asked Sims to fill out some paperwork, and Sims kept asking if he was under arrest. Despite the officer saying he wasn’t, Sims refused to fill out the paperwork and claimed he was afraid of them. Afterwards, he fled the scene.

Officers chased Sims and were informed that he had an active warrant out of Fulton County for not appearing in court for a homicide case.

Sims was located a short time later outside of an apartment complex, and fled again on foot. Officers deployed a taser to bring him down and arrested him without incident.

WSB-TV reports that Sims faced charges for the 2018 murder of 21-year-old Adelisa Muratovic during a drug deal that went wrong. Muratovic was reportedly hit during a shooting, was taken to a remote area and her body was burned inside of her car.