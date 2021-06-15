AP: US military guns lost, stolen from Georgia bases

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) – Military weapons including assault rifles and pistols have been lost or stolen from bases in Georgia.

An Associated Press investigation into firearms missing from the U.S. armed services shows at least 37 guns disappeared or were recovered in Georgia between 2010 and 2019.

The weapons are among at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms that AP learned were unaccounted for during the last decade.

Intended for war, some guns ended up on America’s streets.

Army pistols, for example, were used in violent crimes including shootings and robbery.

Military officials say missing firearms are a tiny fraction of their stockpile, and note that some are recovered.

When a canister of armor-piercing grenades showed up in an Atlanta backyard, it was another example of how the U.S. military’s vast supply chains of weapons are vulnerable to theft.

An Associated Press investigation documented the theft of the grenades from an ammunition train that left a U.S. Marine Corps depot in Florida for an Army depot in Pennsylvania.

Investigators never determined who stole the grenades – or how they ended up in Atlanta.