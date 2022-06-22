AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Another 1-million dollars is coming to Augusta Tech to help improve the school’s automotive program with a new service training center. In April we told you about Augusta National Golf Club donating the first million, now Jim Hudson Auto Group is matching the donation with another million dollars.

“Is important to me to see this continue with education and training,” Jim Hudson said.

The automotive program was honored with the $1 million dollar check Wednesday afternoon by Jim Hudson and his team.

Augusta Tech President Jermaine Whirl says the school’s automotive program has always been a stand out.

“The program, actually, was highlighted in 1985 as the best automotive technician program in the country and we actually got a letter from Ronald Reagan.”

Some students say it’s programs like these that give them opportunities right out of school.

“And a technician field like this gets you in the workforce right away, gets you money in your pocket, and it sets you up– I think– more than the four-year degree would, right away,” automotive student, Andrew Chaves said.

The program has already graduated many students, this opportunity just allows them to do that at another level.

“They pretty much stay in the region, they make a living here, they fix a lot of the vehicles within the CSRA and so really this is propelling us to do more– what I would call OEM training,” President Whirl said.

The new 65,000 square foot facility will be located on Walton Way where the previous Johnson Motor Company used to be.

“Anybody can sell a car, it takes good technicians to keep it sold and keep coming back and doing business with us,” Hudson said.

With the new facility, the automotive program feels it will provide opportunity for students, while bringing the community together.