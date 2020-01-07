Live Now
Animal house: Squirrel wrecks home, insurance won’t fix it

ATLANTA (AP) – An Atlanta couple said they came home from a winter vacation to find their house had been ransacked by an unusual suspect: a squirrel.

Kari and Dustin Drees returned to find their house in disarray with floors scratched, baseboards chewed, and squirrel feces all around. Reports say a squirrel had fallen down their chimney and became trapped in the house, defecating and scratching at everything to get out.

The couple’s home insurance provider won’t cover the damages, saying a squirrel is considered a rodent not covered by the policy. But the insurer offered to pay for alternative housing while the couple cleans the home.

