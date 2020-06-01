Peaceful protests turn violent in Atlanta over the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – From peaceful protests to riots with police after George Floyd’s death — outrage is spilling across america with large gatherings in Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta.

It’s now nearly 24-hours since protesters created havoc in Atlanta — they burned cars, damaged buildings and marched the streets.

Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms lashed out at the rioters.

Our Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, is on the ground with reaction after a night of angry riots from downtown Atlanta.

What started out as a peaceful protest in centennial Olympic Park — turned violent with protesters burning cop cars, damaging the CNN Center, vandalizing and breaking windows, shattering businesses, spray painting graffiti.

On Saturday the aftermath of what’s left behind — protesters still gathering and growing, holding up signs and demanding for a quick end to racism in the United States.

“If I was there, instead of recording I would have jumped one of the calls myself. If I had to die with Floyd, I would have died” Jalissa Mcneal Atlanta, Activist

“It hurts to see my city broken like this, but the other half of me is like burn it down — we are tired of being silent and unheard, invisible.” Rio h Atlanta, works downtown

The protest didn’t just end here in downtown Atlanta — it went well past night as looters and rioters went to Buckhead, stealing things from stores and burning buildings.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha lance bottoms says this is not the way to protest and if people want change, they should vote in June and November.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declaring a state of emergency for Fulton County for 72 hours — which would allow him to deploy the National Guard to make any arrests.

In the last hour — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order to deploy 1500 National Guards to maintain order and address hotspots in Atlanta of illegal activity.

