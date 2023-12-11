(WJBF) – A high speed rail system connecting Augusta to Atlanta is closer to becoming a reality.
The Department of Transportation has granted more than $8-billion dollars to improve and expand 10 passenger rail projects.
One of those is the corridor from Charlotte to Atlanta.
Plans call for adding potential stops in Augusta and Athens that would end at a new station at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Charlotte, North Carolina, to Atlanta, Georgia, Corridor (Up to $500,000)
North Carolina Department of Transportation
The proposed corridor would provide new service on a new high-speed rail alignment between Charlotte, NC, and Atlanta, GA, with potential intermediate stops including Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina and Augusta and Athens, GA, then serving a downtown Atlanta station and terminating at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest airport. The corridor sponsor would enter Step 1 of the program to develop a scope, schedule, and cost estimate for preparing, completing, or documenting its service development plan.