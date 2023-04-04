GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Emergency crews in Gainesville, Georgia were alerted to a transformer fire in the 2100 block of Atlanta Highway at around 3:0 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the Gainesville Police Department Facebook Page, crews found two adult males deceased from apparent electrocution.

Gainesville Fire and Georgia Power worked to ensure the area was safe for responders and to recover the deceased.

The initial investigation has determined the two trespassed, broke into a fenced area, and attempted to steal from a power substation when they were electrocuted and killed.

Investigators are working to identify the deceased victims.