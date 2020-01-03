One person dead after 18-wheeler crash on Gordon Hwy in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed all lanes are blocked at Gordon Highway near Old Louisville Road.

GDOT has stated there is one confirmed fatality.

According to Columbia County dispatch an 18-wheeler is overturned, multiple vehicles are involved, and at least one vehicle was on fire.

Authorities are setting up a detour between Lone Oak Road and Old Louisville Road.

No word on the cause of the crash.

GDOT estimates the scene could be clear by 5 p.m.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.