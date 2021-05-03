Adoption and foster care incentives in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed six bills into law today that would strengthen Georgia’s adoption and foster care system.

Under the gold dome, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp giving the green light to make it easier to adopt children from foster care.

Governor Kemp said, “By making it affordable to adopt, reduce bureaucratic red tape, and championing the safety of our state, we can ensure that Georgia’s children are in safer and secure future for generations to come.”

Governor kemp says the new changes would cut red tape and remove burdensome regulations for parents looking to adopt.

“They will allow grant tuition and fee waivers for Georgia’s foster students at Georgia’s post secondary institutions.”

The governor says the state has around 11-thousand foster kids in state care, the lowest since 2015, and the rate continues to go down.

Bert reeves, Vice president of Institute Relations at Georgia Tech said, “We have seen adoptions increase, and seen Georgia families not going to other states. We have seen our foster care population reduced thousand over the last couple of years.”

State leaders say, last year more than 1400 kids were adopted into permanent homes. A 17% increase from 2018.

Earlier this year, the governor also signed two bills into law to cut taxes for Georgians and increase incentives for adoption, one of which tripled the tax credits.