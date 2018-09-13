ACLU launches Smart Justice campaign focusing on reducing mass incarceration

ATLANTA (WJBF) - The ACLU is launching a Smart Justice campaign. It is a part of Georgia Governor Nathan Deals' criminal justice reform.

The campaign focuses on reducing mass incarceration.

It will focus on people facing misdemeanors and those who are in prison simply because they cannot afford to pay bail.

Georgia ranks number one in the nation for the rate of people in the system and fourth in the nation for the total number of people behind bars.

"It was important for Governor Deal," says Burrell Ellis, Political Director at the ACLU of Georgia. "Once he studied the issue, he realized it wasn't a conservative issue, it wasn't a liberal issue, it's an issue that saves money, it's an issue that is humane, and really lifts people up."

Those score cards for the candidates for governor and for legislators currently serving are on the Smart Justice Georgia website.

They will soon launch the ones for other state constitutional officers.