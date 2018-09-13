ACLU launches Smart Justice campaign focusing on reducing mass incarceration
ATLANTA (WJBF) - The ACLU is launching a Smart Justice campaign. It is a part of Georgia Governor Nathan Deals' criminal justice reform.
The campaign focuses on reducing mass incarceration.
It will focus on people facing misdemeanors and those who are in prison simply because they cannot afford to pay bail.
Georgia ranks number one in the nation for the rate of people in the system and fourth in the nation for the total number of people behind bars.
"It was important for Governor Deal," says Burrell Ellis, Political Director at the ACLU of Georgia. "Once he studied the issue, he realized it wasn't a conservative issue, it wasn't a liberal issue, it's an issue that saves money, it's an issue that is humane, and really lifts people up."
Those score cards for the candidates for governor and for legislators currently serving are on the Smart Justice Georgia website.
They will soon launch the ones for other state constitutional officers.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop