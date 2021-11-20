Accidental gun discharge creates chaos at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 20: Travelers walk through terminal A at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on April 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The airline industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the cancellation and consolidation of flights across the globe. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say they’ve given the all-clear at Atlanta’s airport after a gun accidentally went off in the facility’s security screening area, causing chaos.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials said on Twitter that there was no active shooter at the airport. Atlanta Police said no one was reported injured.

There is not an active shooter. There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 20, 2021

Airport officials said the discharge happened around 1:30 p.m. at the security screening area. The noise sent social media into a frenzy as visitors posted videos to Twitter of the resulting chaos.

Airport officials said neither passengers nor employees were in any danger.

There was no immediate word on whether the gun belonged to a passenger or employee.