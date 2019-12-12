A Georgia teacher is accused of inappropriately touching student

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) – A private school teacher accused of grabbing a child’s rear end during class more than 30 times has been charged with sexual battery.

Police in Roswell, Georgia told news outlets that 39-year-old John Emmanuel Garcia surrendered on Sunday.

Garcia taught Spanish in preschool to fifth grade for two years at High Meadows School. The head of school said he was placed on leave after a student told investigators that Garcia grabbed his buttocks dozens of times over two months.

A police report says the student told investigators Garcia had touched his “private area.” Garcia’s lawyer said he had no comment.