A 3rd Georgia Senator has now tested positive for coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Republican Senator Bruce Thompson developed flu symptoms and went to self quarantine.

He was not there at last Monday’s special session. Thompson says he was admitted to the ICU and was released and returned home last night.

Earlier this week, Republican Senators Dr. Kay Kirkpatrick and Brandon Beach also confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, all Georgia lawmakers are in self quarantine for two weeks.

They should return to the capitol on April 15th, when Governor Brian Kemp’s public health emergency expires.