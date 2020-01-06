65-year-old Georgia man plans to run 12 marathons in 2020

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Terry Patterson plans to run a dozen marathons in 2020 as he keeps logging road race miles at the age of 65. Patterson of Macon ran his first marathon in 2002.

Since then, he’s competed in 83 marathons spread across all 50 states. And he has no plans to slow down because of his age. Patterson qualified in April for the Boston Marathon and he hopes to run his first race overseas in China.

Patterson told WMAZ-TV that running keeps him feeling good and feeling young. He says his biggest cheerleader is his wife.