RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — Sixteen members of a Georgia motorcycle gang have been indicted on charges stemming from a shooting that injured two people last year in a hotel parking lot, said Attorney General Chris Carr.

The indictment in Bryan County Superior Court charges 16 people with multiple violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Some were charged with aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery, while others were charged with conspiring to commit those crimes.

All of the defendants are members of the southeast Georgia chapter of the Outcast motorcycle gang, Carr’s office said in a news release. The indictment says Outcast members plotted to rob members of a rival gang of their motorcycle vests.

Outcast members held rival gang members at gunpoint outside a hotel in Richmond Hill on June 17, 2022, and ordered the men to hand over their vests, according to the indictment.

Shots were fired in the parking lot along Highway 17 which also contained innocent civilians who were present at the Red Roof Inn, McDonald’s and Arby’s.

No one was killed, but police said two people were injured.

Carr’s office said authorities executed more than 40 search warrants across southeast Georgia as part of their investigation and seized $180,000 in cash as well as 71 guns.

About the Outcast Motorcycle Gang

According to authorities, the Outcast Motorcycle Gang is considered an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang or a “One-Percenter” Motorcycle Gang. Other Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs include the Hell’s Angels, the Pagans, the Vandals, Sin City Disciples and Chosen Few.

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang is known to engage in a range of criminal activity, including murder, assault, and drug and weapons trafficking.

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang has 67 chapters across the country, including four in Georgia. Founded in 1967 in Detroit, Michigan, the second Outcast chapter was formed in Atlanta. Additional chapters are located in Augusta, Hawkinsville and Savannah, Georgia.

