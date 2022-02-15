50 least educated counties in Georgia

(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Georgia.

50. Wayne County

13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($24,423 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42% ($27,023)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($27,527)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($54,511)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($55,697)

49. Emanuel County

13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.4% ($18,693 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.8% ($26,222)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($33,109)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.4% ($47,031)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($55,887)

48. Candler County

13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.7% ($15,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.3% ($24,617)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27% ($30,181)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($42,050)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6%

47. Coffee County

13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 24.3% ($21,230 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.2% ($27,935)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.5% ($31,067)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($41,136)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($64,159)

46. Baker County

12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($21,304 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.9% ($32,076)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($30,771)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.4%

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5%

45. Colquitt County

12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.3% ($20,302 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.8% ($24,995)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($31,225)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($52,652)

Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($54,005)

44. Pierce County

12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($23,818 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.8% ($27,160)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($32,376)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($49,145)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($56,601)

43. Taylor County

12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($31,131 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.5% ($37,633)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($26,484)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($33,077)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($53,611)

42. Clay County

12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($9,398 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.3% ($14,740)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($26,591)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($43,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6%

41. Treutlen County

12.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 26.3% ($20,856 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.8% ($26,536)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.5% ($34,808)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($52,813)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($48,333)

40. Washington County

12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($19,978 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.7% ($26,891)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.3% ($30,791)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($46,556)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($49,318)

39. Warren County

12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 26.8% ($26,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.8% ($25,266)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.1% ($30,996)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($40,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($52,692)

38. Wilcox County

12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($19,688 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.6% ($27,083)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($36,413)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($41,250)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($55,778)

37. Butts County

12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($20,701 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.7% ($31,079)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.6% ($31,364)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($43,799)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($67,796)

36. Stewart County

12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 31.9% ($20,919 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.4% ($25,516)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.5% ($26,435)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($23,860)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($62,950)

35. Atkinson County

12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 32.8% ($23,821 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.7% ($26,635)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.2% ($27,361)

Bachelor’s degree: 5% ($46,635)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($62,120)

34. Talbot County

12.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.7% ($25,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.5% ($26,729)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($30,521)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($35,250)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($46,818)

33. Dooly County

12.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.3% ($24,773 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.1% ($26,309)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.5% ($32,295)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($51,859)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($47,778)

32. Twiggs County

11.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.8% ($23,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.5% ($30,634)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.9% ($32,111)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.2% ($63,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($54,708)

31. Turner County

11.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.8% ($18,506 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38% ($24,223)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($34,338)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($32,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($69,932)

30. Elbert County

11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.6% ($21,489 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.9% ($26,992)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.9% ($31,427)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.9% ($39,844)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($54,810)

29. Glascock County

11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($39,107 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.9% ($31,071)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.7% ($42,827)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($35,536)

Graduate or professional degree: 1.1% ($53,750)

28. Berrien County

11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21% ($17,981 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.4% ($29,414)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($31,532)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($48,170)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($51,554)

27. Ben Hill County

11.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($21,229 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.3% ($26,048)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27% ($27,583)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($41,497)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($60,600)

26. Terrell County

11.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.5% ($13,875 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.3% ($19,737)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($32,107)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.7% ($43,382)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($46,000)

25. Worth County

11% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.1% ($21,875 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.7% ($31,678)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($34,641)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($50,852)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($68,404)

24. Wilkinson County

10.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($20,625 median earnings)

High school graduate: 50.3% ($26,840)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($30,707)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($47,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($48,816)

23. Crawford County

10.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($23,125 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40% ($38,913)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($30,894)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.3% ($36,806)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($49,471)

22. Bacon County

10.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($19,792 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.4% ($26,149)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($27,809)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.4% ($64,444)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($54,531)

21. Meriwether County

10.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($23,580 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.8% ($30,725)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($26,800)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.3% ($37,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($57,059)

20. Jeff Davis County

10.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.8% ($25,195 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.7% ($31,338)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($30,843)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.3% ($36,181)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($54,286)

19. Randolph County

10.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.4% ($21,944 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.8% ($22,941)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($22,079)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($39,070)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($52,857)

18. Murray County

10.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 29.3% ($28,146 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.4% ($31,616)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($31,858)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.9% ($50,714)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($55,893)

17. Clinch County

10% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 30.8% ($29,458 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.9% ($30,901)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($25,083)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.9% ($34,522)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($44,087)

16. Jefferson County

9.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 23.6% ($19,864 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.8% ($25,282)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($31,475)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($41,332)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.3% ($39,609)

15. Appling County

9.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.1% ($17,838 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.7% ($30,314)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.4% ($31,599)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.6% ($50,227)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($51,563)

14. Mitchell County

9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.7% ($21,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.5% ($27,256)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($30,501)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.9% ($54,659)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.8% ($59,309)

13. Echols County

9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.8% ($26,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.9% ($44,397)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.5% ($31,645)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.9% ($42,634)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($47,083)

12. Johnson County

9.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 24.8%

High school graduate: 45.9% ($31,646)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 20% ($32,609)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.5% ($31,516)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($61,429)

11. Calhoun County

9.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 27.1% ($16,891 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.7% ($24,940)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($26,726)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.6% ($29,286)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($46,538)

10. Brantley County

8.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.2% ($19,820 median earnings)

High school graduate: 44.6% ($27,066)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($39,830)

Bachelor’s degree: 4.3% ($53,688)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($60,118)

9. Chattooga County

8.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 26.1% ($24,486 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.1% ($31,131)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($31,674)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.3% ($42,898)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($64,607)

8. Charlton County

8.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.9% ($14,811 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.1% ($25,156)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($38,119)

Bachelor’s degree: 3.9% ($45,278)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($44,188)

7. Macon County

8.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 26.4% ($21,694 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.8% ($27,218)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($30,742)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.3% ($37,031)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($48,314)

6. Heard County

8.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($23,399 median earnings)

High school graduate: 45.1% ($32,182)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.9% ($35,818)

Bachelor’s degree: 4% ($45,962)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($55,893)

5. Hancock County

8.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.8% ($21,928 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.1% ($23,409)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($32,066)

Bachelor’s degree: 6.1%

Graduate or professional degree: 2.5% ($68,750)

4. Telfair County

8.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 29.7% ($31,075 median earnings)

High school graduate: 47.2% ($31,742)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 14.5% ($30,825)

Bachelor’s degree: 4.4% ($44,962)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($49,438)

3. Taliaferro County

8.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 28.9% ($26,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 46.2% ($31,844)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 16.7% ($27,917)

Bachelor’s degree: 5.2% ($35,833)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($48,750)

2. Jenkins County

7.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.8%

High school graduate: 44.8% ($22,158)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($21,572)

Bachelor’s degree: 4.7%

Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($65,739)

1. Quitman County