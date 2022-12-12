ALBANY, Ga. (WJBF) — A 4-year-old boy has died after falling into a river over the weekend during a family fishing trip in South Georgia.

According to ABC affiliate WALB-TV, Dougherty County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham.

Cunningham reportedly fell into the Flint River around 2:41 p.m. Sunday and his dad jumped in and tried to save him before the police were called.

The search for the boy lasted approximately three hours before Cunningham was located about three miles away near a boat ramp. First responders attempted to revive Cunningham but were not successful.

Investigators were hampered in their search for Cunningham due to the river’s dark color and rough current. Two dams were shut off to alleviate the current before the boy was found.

An autopsy is pending to determine the child’s cause of death, and the investigation is still ongoing.