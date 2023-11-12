GEORGIA (WJBF) – The third of four escaped inmates from Bibb County, Georgia has been captured in Augusta Sunday morning.

The FBI, along with Bibb County Sheriff ‘s Office Gang Unit and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell.

According to FBI Atlanta Public Affairs, Barnwell was located at a home on the 3000 block of Alpine Drive in Augusta just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

At the time of the capture, large amounts of drugs were found in the house.

Escaped inmate, Chavis Stokes, was captured Oct. 26 at a home in Montezuma, Georgia.

Escaped inmate, Marc Anderson was captured Nov. 3 at an apartment complex in Atlanta.

Of the four inmates who escaped, only one remains at large.

Anyone with information on the possible location of 52-year-old Joey Fournier should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or USMS Tips App.