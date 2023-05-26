BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Thousands of new jobs will soon be coming to the Peach State.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia will make an official announcement about the major investment Friday morning.

A new battery plant will be built in Bryan County.

The 4.3 billion dollar plant will be built by L-G Energy Solution and Hyundai.

3000 jobs will be created from this.

Right now, Georgia is second in the nation in new investments from the Inflation Reduction Act’s manufacturing incentives.

Senator Ossoff is scheduled to make the announcement at 8:00 a.m.