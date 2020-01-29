30 new Georgia State Troopers fired after allegedly cheating on exams

(WJBF) – Thirty new troopers with the Georgia State Patrol without a job after it was discovered they allegedly cheated on exams.

At a press conference Tuesday held by the Department of Public Safety, it was released that students with the 106th trooper school cheated on an online test for speed detection in October of 2019. The investigation into the matter began just days after testing and included interviews with each of the students.

Top brass with the Department of Public Safety learned about the scandal from the girlfriend of one of the cadets, Demon Clark, who says she took the online test for Clark. When Cadet Clark was asked about the cheating allegations, he informed superiors “he was not the only one who cheated, the whole class cheated,” and that is when the decision was made to investigate the testing of the entire class.

According to the Department of Public Safety, during the investigation each cadet described the way they cheated and helped each other with the online exam. Also during the investigation, it was determined the cadets communicated through a group chat message to gain assistance from other cadets.

The actions violated the department’s code of conduct policy and the decision to fire those involved was made after the investigation concluded Wednesday morning.

Three of the troopers involved in the scandal were set to be stationed at the local Georgia State Patrol office in Grovetown, GA. The list of graduates from the 106th trooper school are listed below, 32 were fired except for Erguens Accilien from Columbia County who chose to resign after the allegations of cheating came to light.

TROOPER HOME COUNTY POST ASSIGNMENT Erguens Accilien Columbia Post 21 – Sylvania David Allan Hall Post 6 – Gainesville Jalin Anderson Richmond Post 33 – Milledgeville Erik Austell Bibb Post 15 – Perry Evan Bauza Chatham Post 11 – Hinesville Logan Beck Camden Post 23 – Brunswick Christopher Cates Rabun Post 27 – Blue Ridge Seferino Chavez Clayton Post 47 – Forest Park Demon Clark Greene Post 17 – Washington Christopher Cordell Catoosa Post 5 – Dalton Clint Donaldson Coweta Post 49 – Motor Unit Eric Guerrero Coffee Post 36 – Douglas Jonathan Hayes Paulding Post 29 – Paulding Nicholas Hawkins Walton Post 46 – Monroe Bradley Hunt Muscogee Post 2 – LaGrange Clarence Johnson Richmond Post 25 – Grovetown Evan Joyner Muscogee Post 2 – LaGrange Richard Justice Columbia Post 25 – Grovetown Malcolm Martinez Cobb Post 47 – Forest Park Rebecca Moran Gwinnett Post 51 – Gwinnett Paul Osuegbu Barrow Post 6 – Gainesville Jose Perez Colquitt Post 13 – Tifton Patrick Pollett Columbia Post 25 – Grovetown Troy Pudder Houston Post 30 – Cordele Caleb Pyle Coweta Post 24 – Newnan Daysi Ramirez Houston Post 15 – Perry Gabriel Rampy Carroll Post 4 – Villa Rica Adam Salter Pike Post 26 – Thomaston Jerry Slade Crisp Post 30 – Cordele Kyle Thompson Berrien Post 36 – Douglas James Vaughan Sumter Post 10 – Americus Brian Whelehan Bryan Post 23 – Brunswick Kelley Whitaker Miller Post 14 – Colquitt

