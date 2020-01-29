30 new Georgia State Troopers fired after allegedly cheating on exams

(WJBF) – Thirty new troopers with the Georgia State Patrol without a job after it was discovered they allegedly cheated on exams.

At a press conference Tuesday held by the Department of Public Safety, it was released that students with the 106th trooper school cheated on an online test for speed detection in October of 2019.  The investigation into the matter began just days after testing and included interviews with each of the students.

Top brass with the Department of Public Safety learned about the scandal from the girlfriend of one of the cadets, Demon Clark, who says she took the online test for Clark. When Cadet Clark was asked about the cheating allegations, he informed superiors “he was not the only one who cheated, the whole class cheated,” and that is when the decision was made to investigate the testing of the entire class.

According to the Department of Public Safety, during the investigation each cadet described the way they cheated and helped each other with the online exam. Also during the investigation, it was determined the cadets communicated through a group chat message to gain assistance from other cadets.

The actions violated the department’s code of conduct policy and the decision to fire those involved was made after the investigation concluded Wednesday morning. 

Three of the troopers involved in the scandal were set to be stationed at the local Georgia State Patrol office in Grovetown, GA.  The list of graduates from the 106th trooper school are listed below, 32 were fired except for Erguens Accilien from Columbia County who chose to resign after the allegations of cheating came to light.

TROOPER HOME COUNTY POST ASSIGNMENT
Erguens Accilien Columbia Post 21 – Sylvania
David Allan  Hall Post 6 – Gainesville
Jalin Anderson Richmond Post 33 – Milledgeville
Erik Austell Bibb Post 15 – Perry
Evan Bauza Chatham Post 11 – Hinesville
Logan Beck Camden Post 23 – Brunswick
Christopher Cates Rabun Post 27 – Blue Ridge
Seferino Chavez Clayton Post 47 – Forest Park
Demon Clark Greene Post 17 – Washington
Christopher Cordell Catoosa Post 5 – Dalton
Clint Donaldson Coweta Post 49 – Motor Unit
Eric Guerrero  Coffee Post 36 – Douglas
Jonathan Hayes Paulding Post 29 – Paulding
Nicholas Hawkins Walton Post 46 – Monroe
Bradley Hunt Muscogee Post 2 – LaGrange
Clarence Johnson Richmond Post 25 – Grovetown
Evan Joyner Muscogee Post 2 – LaGrange
Richard Justice Columbia Post 25 – Grovetown
Malcolm Martinez Cobb Post 47 – Forest Park
Rebecca Moran Gwinnett Post 51 – Gwinnett
Paul Osuegbu Barrow Post 6 – Gainesville
Jose Perez Colquitt Post 13 – Tifton
Patrick Pollett Columbia Post 25 – Grovetown
Troy Pudder Houston Post 30 – Cordele
Caleb Pyle Coweta Post 24 – Newnan
Daysi Ramirez Houston Post 15 – Perry
Gabriel Rampy Carroll Post 4 – Villa Rica
Adam Salter Pike Post 26 – Thomaston
Jerry Slade Crisp Post 30 – Cordele
Kyle Thompson Berrien Post 36 – Douglas
James Vaughan Sumter Post 10 – Americus
Brian Whelehan Bryan Post 23 – Brunswick
Kelley Whitaker Miller Post 14 – Colquitt

