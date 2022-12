Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Wednesday afternoon in the North Wing of the Georgia State Capitol.

Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Jarrett Porter, Lucy Porter, and Amy Porter will host the ceremony alongside special guests Clark Howard, the Atlanta Boys Choir, and others.

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed online at GPB.org.