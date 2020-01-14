2020 Legislative session day one

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Day one of the 2020 legislative session is now in the books but not before a brief black-out. Georgia lawmakers adjourned session at the state capital in Atlanta after about a 90 minute meeting.

The senate leadership says they want to advance broadband internet access in rural Georgia, increase the quality of healthcare and accessibility as well as collect pending revenue for the state so taxpayers are not burdened.

Over the next 40 days, more than 200 lawmakers will meet at the state capitol till end of March or early April and set the state’s budget and propose laws for Governor Brian Kemp to sign.

This year is the second year of a two year legislative cycle and because it’s an election year, session may wrap up sooner.

Any bill that does not pass both the Georgia Senate and the Georgia House of Representatives, will not become law. Governor Kemp could sign or veto any bills on his desk, and they will typically go into effect on July 1st. But if they do veto a bill, the Governor’s vote can be vetoed as long as there is a two thirds majority in the House and Senate.

State representatives and state senators are also likely to talk about Georgia’s film at credits but casinos and gambling may not get as much of a priority this session.

Randy Robertson Georgia Senator, District 29

“My hope is that at the end of the 40 days that we pass a solid budget, it impacts economic development and it gives Georgians the healthcare we need, and doesn’t leave money on the table like money owned through the internet.”

Shortly, after the session wrapped, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp thanked the numerous organizations fighting human trafficking. First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp says the senate will offer a training program for state employees to recognize and report human trafficking.