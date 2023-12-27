GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) has announced its partnership with the Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Lyft to help prevent drunk driving deaths during the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend.

According to the press release, the GHSA has awarded GOHS a $20,000 grant to fund ride credits for Lyft account holders during the holidays.

In the instructions, Lyft account holders can enter the discount code GAGOHS2023 in their app or scan the QR Code to receive a one-time $20 ride credit.

Account holders can use the credit for rides in Georgia and the credit must be used within two weeks of being claimed by the account holder.

According to the GOHS, ride credits are only available from 9:00 P.M. through 6:00 A.M. from now until Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024.