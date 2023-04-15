CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed two weak tornadoes touched down Thursday in middle Georgia.

No one was reported injured in either storm.

A tornado with top winds of 90 mph (145 kph) touched down on the southeast edge of Cordele. The twister traveled 4.8 miles (7.7 kilometers) northeast, knocking down trees and utility lines in a path as wide as 150 yards (135 meters) wide. Sheriff’s deputies said as many as 1,600 people lost power in Crisp County.

Another twister with top winds of 85 mph (135 kph) hit Cochran, ripping off the roof of a peanut stand, peeling siding off a building at Bleckley County High School, damaging the fence around the school’s tennis court and downing trees. The damage path stretched for 0.9 miles (1.45 kilometers) and was 100 yards (90 meters) wide.

“I just kept hearing these ‘bams’ and loud noises hitting stuff, and I thought my roof caved in,” Cochran resident Tuwanda Stewart told WGXA-TV.

She said about 20 people helped her clear debris.

“I’ve never been in a tornado or high winds. … I didn’t know what was going on,” Stewart said. “I was just in the closet praying that everything was going to be OK.”