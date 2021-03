ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: According to the DeKalb County Police, Royalty Grisby has been located safe and has been returned to her mother.

🚨#Update: Thank you to all who shared, one-year-old Royalty Grisby has been located safe and returned to her mother! #WeAreDKPD #Share pic.twitter.com/okE4oOiqaZ — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 18, 2021

The Dekalb County Police Department issued an Amber alert Thursday when two teenagers stole a vehicle with 1-year-old Royalty Grisby still inside.

14-year-old Malachi Richardson is now in custody. Police have not found the little girl.

🚨AMBER ALERT: On Thurs., March 18, two suspects stole a vehicle with 1-year-old Royalty inside! It happened at approx. 2 a.m. as the driver attempted to make a food delivery on Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain. (1/2) — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 18, 2021