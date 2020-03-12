12 confirmed cases, 19 presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As of Wednesday evening, there are thirty-one confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 in twelve different counties in the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Health is waiting on confirmation from the CDC on three new presumed positive cases of COVID-19.

Two DeKalb County residents are in the hospital. The sources of their infections are unknown, and there is no connection between the two cases. The third patient is in Lowndes County, the source of the infection is also unknown.

The twelve confirmed COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:

Fulton County: 3

Floyd County: 2

Polk County: 1

Cobb County: 2

Bartow County: 3

Lee County: 1

The presumed positive COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:

Fulton County: 3

Cobb County: 6

Fayette County: 1

DeKalb County: 4

Gwinnett County: 2

Cherokee County: 1

Charlton County: 1

Lowndes County: 1

People with chronic medical conditions and elderly people are at n increased risk for COVID-19.

Please take the following prevention measures:

▪ Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

▪ If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

▪ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

▪ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

▪ Stay home when you are sick.

▪ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

▪ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently traveled to areas where there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 and you develop symptoms within 14 days, please seek a health care provider immediately.

LATEST NEWS STORIES