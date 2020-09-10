Georgia mom Natalie Jones still missing after 2 months

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia mother of two vanished without a trace, and now two months later, family members are still asking, “Where is Natalie Jones?”

Jones was last seen leaving a Fourth of July party in Jackson’s Gap, Alabama around 10:30 pm. The Heard County Sheriff’s office has been actively searching for Jones.

Officials say Jones sent a text message to a friend saying, quote: ” I made it! Thanks.” But where she made it to is still a mystery.

The missing woman’s sister, Jessica Bishop, tells WRBL News 3 her family is desperate for answers. “The only thing we can say or have been saying is no matter the circumstances, no matter the situation we do not care, we just want her home. That is our main goal and that’s what we`ve been trying to express to everyone,” said Bishop.

Jones may be traveling in her car, a distinctive looking Hot Pink 2002 Chevy Cavalier.

Jones is about 5′ 3″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair with blond highlights. She has multiple tattoos, including “Isaac” on her left wrist, “Trent” on her right wrist, a star diagram from shoulder to shoulder on her back, along with “Trent” and a baby footprint on her right foot. Jones was last seen wearing a pink blouse with white shorts, and black sandals with a bow.

The family is asking anyone with information on Natalie Jones’ wherabout or anyone who has seen her car to please contact investigators immediately. You can call Lt. Dan Boswell at 706-675-3329 or 911.

