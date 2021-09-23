Georgia man convicted of murder after shooting and burying 2

DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man has been convicted of killing two roommates in 2019 and then burying them.

Assistant District Attorney Ian Sansot says Christopher Lane Jones was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of malice murder and two counts of concealing a death.

A Coffee County jury deliberated for 35 minutes.

Superior Court Judge J. Kelly Brooks sentenced Jones to two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders, plus another 20 years for concealment.

Prosecutors say Jones killed 25-year-old Kristian Bell and 35-year-old Steven James Ward in January 2019.

Evidence shows Jones was on methamphetamines when he became angry with Ward and shot him. Jones then shot Bell. Jones directed two others to dig a grave.