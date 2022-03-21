BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has returned to school so that he can start a new career at age 77.

William Nichols enrolled at Southern Regional Technical College in Bainbridge a few years after retiring from his job piloting corporate jets.

Nichols says he decided to go back to work after seeing news about a national shortage of truck drivers.

Now he’s working to earn a commercial driver’s license so that he can hit the road driving tractor-trailers.

Nichols says he doesn’t see his age as a limiting factor. He said: “I know I’m old, but I’m still good.”