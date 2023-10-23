Augusta, GA (WJBF) Georgia State Representative Karlton Howard is our guest on The Means Report. He was in Israel when the war with Hamas began. Rep. Howard tells us how he was able to mantain a sense of calm and peace as the conflict raged on. He also describes being among the last groups to get out before officers closed the borders. Watch our interview and be sure to join us each week for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.