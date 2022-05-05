

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) –“I don’t agree with it honestly because for the most part it doesn’t make a lot of sense” said Chanel Cartier Reigns, a transfeminine/transgender woman.

The Georgia High School Association is now implementing a law preventing transgender high school students from competing on teams that match their gender identity.

Opponents say lawmakers are trying to prevent transgender students from playing sports.



Chanel Cartier Reigns who identifies as transfeminine or transgender says this law could affect young teens who wish to come out.



“Things like this make younger people not want to come out As transgender or non-binary or gender fluid or Whatever they’re pronouns might be” said Reigns.

Governor Kemp released a statement and tweeted “the Georgia high school association voted to protect fairness in school sports by unanimously approving youth to compete according to the sex determined on his/her birth certificate”



Reigns says now that this law is in place. School administrators should create a safe space for students in the LGBTQ community



“These individuals should know their options I think counselors or teachers should go through some sort of training to help them better deal with transgender individuals and knowing what signs to look for just having a better connection” said Reigns.

Georgia representative Jodi Lott also released a statement stating that the bill doesn’t specifically reference transgender students and that is it toward male identities only. She says the bill is designed to prevent boys from playing girls sports and to keep the playing field level.

The Georgia High School Association says it will implement the new law beginning next school year.