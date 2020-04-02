Georgia Governor Kemp asked if state should have acted sooner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp said the decision to shut down the State for 10 days comes after he recently found out that people without symptoms, those who are asymptomatic, are helping spread coronavirus.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, asked the Governor why this shut down wasn’t done sooner and if this will extend past 10 days.

“We’ve been there from the beginning when all this broke down. What do you want to tell the families of those who did lose loved ones, more than 130 people in GA have now died. This news of the shelter comes as a welcome relief but what happens to those families who’ve lost loved ones? Should this have been put in place earlier?” Archith Seshadri

“What we had earlier was what the healthcare professionals asked us to do – you know the same thing the president talk about yesterday, the same Dr. Birx talked about yesterday. When you look at the orders I put in place vs what other states did. Arch, you can call it what you want but if the press would dig in and compare they would see what GA has in place is strict compared to other states around the country.” Governor Kemp

“Is there a likelihood of this being extended – I know it’s Fri Apr 3 to Apr 13, that’s 10 days. Archith Seshadri