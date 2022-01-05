Georgia governor aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns

In this Jan. 19, 2016, file photo, handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. The Mexican government sued U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors, including some of the biggest names in guns like Smith & Wesson Brands, on Aug. 4, 2021 in U.S. federal court in Boston, arguing that their commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen the state’s handgun requirements.

Kemp is scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday to announce his support for legislation that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public.

The move comes as he faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican David Perdue in this year’s governor’s race.

More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit.

Opponents have said such laws escalate the danger to law enforcement and the public.