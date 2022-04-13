DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is enacting a law abolishing the requirement that Georgians obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

The Republican signed the bill Tuesday at a sporting good store in suburban Atlanta.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill which will allow permit-less carry at a sporting goods store in Douglasville, Ga., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Kemp is enacting a law abolishing the requirement that Georgians obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. It takes effect immediately. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Gov. Brian Kemp hands a pen to Rep. Mandi Ballinger after he signed a bill which will allow permit less carry at a sporting goods store in Douglasville, Ga., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. SB 319 allows a “lawful weapons carrier” to carry a concealed handgun everywhere license holders currently are allowed. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

It takes effect immediately.

Kemp supported what advocates call constitutional carry when he ran for governor in 2018.

He intensified his advocacy for the measure when former U.S. Sen. David Perdue launched a Republican primary challenge against Kemp.

Supporters say the measure lets people defend themselves without government permission.

Opponents say that a abolishing the background check for a permit will ease the way for thousands of people to carry guns illegally.