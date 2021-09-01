Georgia girl, 5, killed when stone monument falls on her

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (AP) — A 5-year-old Georgia girl was killed when a stone monument fell on her while she was playing.

Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright told news outlets that the accident happened Monday and identified the girl as Bella Bennett.

Wright said Bennett was playing with her 8-year-old sister on the monument.

Wright told News4Jax that the 300-pound stone toppled over, landing on the younger sister.

Bella Bennett had just started kindergarten at Blackshear Elementary.

Mandy Williams, assistant principal at the school said she loved animals, especially horses, and playing with her sister.