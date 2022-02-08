Georgia films to watch on Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While not all the films on this list are romances in the traditional sense, each of these has love as a central theme. Here are five films that you can enjoy (and cry to) with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

The Last Song

“The Last Song” was filmed at Tybee, Atlanta and Savannah and was released in 2010. It follows the story of a young musician named Ronnie (played by Miley Cyrus) who is sent along with her little brother to spend the summer with their father in a small beach town. As the summer progresses, Ronnie grows closer to her father and falls in love.

This film is based on the book of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. The novel and film were written specifically for Miley Cyrus to play the role of Ronnie. It is currently available for free on YouTube through the link here.

Fried Green Tomatoes

“Fried Green Tomatoes” was filmed in many places all over Georgia including Juliette, Newnan and Senoia. It follows the lives of four women living in the American South as they navigate love and loss. The film was released in 1991 and is based on the book “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe” by Fannie Flagg.

You can buy or rent “Fried Green Tomatoes” through YouTube by going to the link here.

Forrest Gump

With one of its filming locations set right in Savannah, just about everyone knows about this film. For those who don’t, “Forrest Gump” is based on a novel with the same name that was written by Winston Groom. It follows the life of a man named Forrest who has an intellectual disability but never lets that get in the way of him following his dreams.

Released in 1994, this film shows not only the romantic love between Forrest and his childhood friend Jenny but also the familial love of his mother, who never let Forrest see himself as less than his peers. You can buy or rent the film on YouTube by going to the link here.

Lady and the Tramp

Filmed in Savannah, “Lady and the Tramp” is a cute musical movie that the whole family will enjoy watching. This 2019 live-action remake of the classic animated film will be a delight for everyone to see. This film follows a romance between a Cocker Spaniel named Lady and a technically nameless mutt who is referred to as “the Tramp.” It is a great film for those with children who are celebrating the holiday as a family or for those who want something new but nostalgic to enjoy.

You can catch this film online with a Disney+ subscription by going here.

The Lost Valentine

Filmed in and around Atlanta, this Hallmark movie got Betty White nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. This 2011 film also stars Jennifer Love-Hewitt and Sean Faris. The movie was based on the New York Times Bestseller of the same name, which was written by James Michael Pratt.

This film follows the story of a TV journalist named Susan Allison who is looking for answers regarding the disappearance of the husband of Caroline Thomas. Lt. Neil Thomas had disappeared 60 years prior during World War II.

You can buy or rent this film from YouTube by going to the link here.