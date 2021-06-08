Georgia faith leaders call for improved voter rights

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF) – Georgia faith leaders from a thousand churches rallied outside the state capitol in Atlanta to push for the John R Lewis voting rights act to be passed.

The peaceful protest comes a month after the group called to boycott home depot for not speaking out against the recently passed voting law which they say is a form of voter suppression.

“I am here because I care about humanity. I am here because I care about the life of our democracy. I am here because there’s a major assault on my father’s work, the voting rights acts,” said Rev. Bernice King, CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Atlanta.

Pastors from across the state say it’s time to stop voter suppression.

“No matter how many pieces of legislation, you may unjustly pass, we are not going back. We have been there and done that,” said Rev. Timothy McDonald, First Iconium Baptist Church, Atlanta.

But Georgia’s secretary of state says the new law keeps elections safe.

“What you’ll see is it’s a measured process that moves away from signature matches and moves to driver’s license which is a verifiable to identify a voter,” said Sec Raffensperger.

Faith leaders say their goal is two fold urge politicians to listen and act, and for corporations to take a stance and speak out so that everyone gets a fair chance to vote.

“This is the fight of our lifetime. I call upon these corporate leaders to support democracy and not give place to demagoguery. I hear my father calling out to you. We need leaders not in love with money but with love in justice. this is an issue of justice,” said King.

Sec of State Brad Raffenensperger says despite no widespread voter fraud, there were 200 cases of fraud including double votes, dead people voting and people who voted from out of state.

“I think people need to understand that we have expanded early voting and we have put those guard rails to remove any questions about who those voters are that are voting absentee,” said Sec Raffensperger.