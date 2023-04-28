ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning EVERYONE in the Atlanta area about the traffic mess that is sure to ensue due to two major concerts Friday night.

Even advising employers to allow their employees to work from home.

CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT, but the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is anticipating a significant increase in traffic Friday evening due to an anticipated 100,000 people coming TOGETHER AGAIN for two highly anticipated concerts taking place in downtown Atlanta: Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson. With greater-than-normal traffic and increased demand for BLANK (parking) SPACEs, residents and visitors are advised to be FEARLESS, plan ahead and seek alternative transportation to get where they need to be and ENJOY their time.



DON’T WORRY though, Georgia DOT Traffic Operations will be coordinating with Mercedes Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center to monitor ingress and egress routes to the venues and will adjust signal timing as needed ALL FOR YOU. And when IT’S TIME TO GO, remember to put down the phone, buckle up and stay alert so you get home SAFE AND SOUND.



If you need to drive into Atlanta on Friday, Georgia DOT encourages drivers to SHAKE IT (the frustration) OFF and be in CONTROL of their commute by planning ahead. Ensure you give yourself plenty if time to get to your destination. If possible, STAY STAY STAY home by teleworking on Friday so you don’t see RED while sitting in traffic ALL NITE.



Georgia DOT wants to ensure you have THE BEST DAY. We know you’ll look GORGEOUS so please remember that traveling safely in and around the downtown area is a shared responsibility for motorists and pedestrians. The department urges motorists to Drive Alert Arrive Alive and for pedestrians to See & Be Seen EVERY TIME.



It is important for motorists to Know Before You Go, get real-time travel information including road closures and traffic conditions by calling 511 or visiting the 511 website or utilizing a favorite way-finding app on a mobile device. Motorists are reminded that Georgia enacted a Hands-Free Law in 2018 for drivers.



Don’t forget to wish the Atlanta Hawks the best of luck as the PLAYERS GONNA PLAY, PLAY, PLAY, PLAY, PLAY in game six against the Boston Celtics Thursday.