APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Temperatures are heating up, kids are out of school for the summer and boating season is just getting started.

But, law enforcement wants to stress the importance of safety and remind you of the dangers of drinking while out on the water.

“Driving anything under the influence is very dangerous, but especially being on the water on a boat, it’s very different from a car,” said Cory Bohannon, a game warden for Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Bohannon said they’ve seen more new boat owners this summer, which could have something to do with the amount of drunk boat drivers they’ve arrested.

So far this summer at Clarks Hill Lake, they’ve given out five B.U.I’s. By the end of last summer, they had only given out 11.

“Twelve thousand new boats registered in the state of Georgia from the past nine years, so people are getting boats that have never been on the water or have very little experience while boating,” Bohannon said. “So just that lack of experience and lack of knowledge of what to do could be a factor as well.”

In Georgia, anyone born after January 1st, 1998 is required to go to a boater education class before driving a boat.

Anyone born before that, only has to have an identification card.

“You can definitely tell the difference in the people that have had it and the people that have not had the course,” Bohannon said. “What to look for is the biggest thing. If they notice something’s not right, they immediately know something is wrong and that’s when they can create some distance and slow down and get out of their way.”

Some telltale signs that a person is driving intoxicated is if they’re going fast through a no-wake zone and are driving close to other boats.

And just like with driving a car, having a blood alcohol content above .08 could land you in jail, and game wardens want you to do anything you can to prevent that.

“The last thing anyone wants to do is either lose a friend, or hurt someone else or injure yourself,” Bohannon said. “Always have a back-up plan. Bring a friend, bring a family member, that way you can enjoy being out on the water while drinking. But have a back-up plan, and just call someone to not put yourself in that position.”

If you come across a boat that’s being driven erratically, DNR said to slow down, get out of its way, and call them to handle it.