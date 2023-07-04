APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Many people are hitting the water to celebrate Independence Day, and DNR is stressing the importance of boating responsibly.

This past weekend alone, there were 23 total boating under the influence arrests in Georgia. Five of those were at Clarks Hill Lake.

Game wardens at the lake have already surpassed the number of BUI’s they gave out last summer.

“The amount of boats on the water has increased, which has increased our activity as for boating under the influence and other laws we enforce,” said Cory Bohannon, a game warden for Georgia DNR.

Besides drinking irresponsibly, you could also catch a fine for things like speeding through a no-wake zone, not having enough life vests on board and not having a fire extinguisher.

“Be aware of what you’re required to have on your vessel, be aware the temperature is going to be hot today, stay hydrated with the right fluids,” Bohannon said.

Fireworks at the lake are also a no-go.

“If you’re gonna shoot fireworks, it has to be approved for an event thirty days in advance,” he said. “We do not allow any fireworks being shot from the campgrounds or banks or anything like that.”

And just because it’s America’s birthday, that doesn’t mean you should put yourself or those around you in danger.

“If you are gonna partake in drinking alcohol today, have a plan and have a backup plan,” Bohannon said. “If you can have an individual that is not drinking or plans on drinking. Just know the law, know the limit, and have a backup plan if you find yourself drinking a little more than you’re used to. Think twice or you’re going to pay the price.”

If you need help while out on the water, you can call DNR at 1-800-366-2661.