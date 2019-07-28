Georgia Dept. of Public Safety computers hit with cyberattack

ATLANTA (WJBF) — Computers inside the Georgia Department of Public Safety have been hit with a malware attack, according to officials.

DPS spokeswoman Stephanie Stallings confirmed Saturday to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officials are investigating a ransomware attack discovered Friday morning within the agency’s computer system. “Protocols are in place and have been activated for an event like this,” Stallings said to the newspaper. Teams are conducting a forensic analysis of the system to learn more.

Lawrenceville police also called in the FBI and private security experts to investigate after a cyberattack hijacked the department’s body camera footage and other files, AJC reported.

Officers with the Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Capitol Police, and other divisions cannot use their laptops inside their vehicles, but officials say police are still being dispatched by radio, according to WSAV.