Georgia Department of Health suspends vaccines for Elbert Co. after teachers get vaccine

Elbert County, G.A. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has notified The Medical Center of Elberton that it will be suspended from the COVID-19 Vaccination Program in Georgia.

This suspension is effective immediately for a term of six months, ending July 27, 2021.

DPH was notified January 26th, that the facility vaccinated individuals in the Elbert County School District who were outside of the current Phase 1A+ eligible population.

Following an investigation and a verification of vaccine administration through GRITS (Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services), the information received by DPH was deemed factual.

During the suspension, the facility is not eligible for COVID-19 vaccine shipments. They may use remaining COVID-19 vaccine inventory for second dose administration to patients as applicable.

Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp Office released a statement: