Georgia Democrats push for absentee and early voting

AUGUSTA- Augusta democratic leaders are preparing to break another record on January 5th. On Thursday the group talked about their strategy to turn Augusta blue in the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Democratic Georgia state representatives want Augustans to get out and vote and also be safe as coronavirus cases continue to rise. During a news conference the party accused both Senate Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of profiting off of the pandemic.

Georgia rep, Gloria Frazier referenced a New York Times article regarding Perdue’s stock trades during the pandemic.

“So he has profited off of this pandemic by trading PPEe and vaccine stocks to pushing lucrative tax breaks for the owners of sports teams and receiving hundreds of thousands of campaign contributions,” said Georgia representative Gloria Frazier.

Right now the party is encouraging people to vote by absentee ballots and take advantage of early voting on December 14th.

Frazier said, “We are advocating that those who want to vote in person go vote early starting Monday, so we are not reinventing the wheel, we are actually advocating for our voters that decided not to vote in that election to come out and vote in this one”

Augusta democrats are going around the community making sure people are registered to vote, and targeting those who will be turning 18 before the January 5th runoff election.



The director of the Richmond County Democratic party, Taye Wilkinson, came to Augusta from North Carolina to help get Augustans out to vote, he says this particular election is most important to him.

“We’re going out knocking on doors, we’re doing it safely by wearing masks, stepping back making sure that we can have that conversation to get people to turn out again,” Wilkinson said.

Safety has been a theme for democrats as they continue to push socially distant events– and discourage the republican rallies but many Augustans are still wondering why Jon Ossof and Raphael Warnock have not been in the garden city.

Frazier says “They are going to the rural areas, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are not going to the rural areas, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are going to rural areas all across the states where the other Georgians vote so it’s not just Augusta, and Atlanta that will elect them.

Though there’s no set date or time for Warnock to make an appearance in Augusta Jon Ossoff will be here on Sunday at the James Brown Arena. Check this article again for updates on his appearance.