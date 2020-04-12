Georgia college helping hospitals by creating protective devices

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – They are the first line of defense against the Coronavirus but some medical professionals are having a hard time getting equipment to protect them.

In Savannah, SCAD is doing its part to help.

The University’s SCADpro design studio has partnered with the SCAD School of Design to devise and produce face shields for front-line medical workers at Savannah’s St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System using the university’s cutting-edge resources and state-of-the-art 3D printers. The face shield is engineered to relieve pressure on the ears, minimizing the facial bruising commonly experienced by medical workers as they work long hours to stem the novel coronavirus.



“The more protection you can wear the more secure I guess that you feel and the great thing about these is that they are sustainable, they can be reused if they are cleaned with alcohol swabs,” said Dr. Asma Khan from St. Joseph’s Candler.

“Savannah is our home and we are glad to be of help during these unprecedented circumstances and to help our health care workers who really are on the front lines every single day,” said John Buckovich, Vice President, SCAD Savannah.

University leadership and faculty are diligently working on the initiative, led by SCAD Chief Operating Officer Glenn Wallace. “We rolled up our sleeves, fired up the printers, and started prototyping immediately,” said Wallace. “I’m proud that our SCAD community is contributing to Savannah’s wellbeing, as we have done for years — but now in a new way. SCAD is poised to make a serious contribution to the medical community, and our design has already improved the day-to-day of many healthcare professionals.”



SCAD is employing the innovative technology of its Gulfstream Center for Design, as well as Fahm Hall, home of SCADlab and the university’s jewelry degree program.

SCAD has already delivered 90 face shields to St. Joseph’s/Candler and is ramping up production with the capability to produce 30 face shields per day. SCAD has also acquired and delivered more than 1,000 N95 masks to St.Joseph’s/Candler and Memorial hospitals, and the university is investigating new opportunities, including a project to produce a reusable, easily disinfected mask with SCAD community partners that would offer a superior alternative to the N95 masks in short supply.