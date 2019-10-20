Georgia city imposing moratorium on new vape shops

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia city is putting a temporary halt to the opening of new vape shops.

The Valdosta City Council approved a moratorium that puts permits for new vape shops on hold for the next six months. Council members cited growing concerns about the health risks of vaping.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports the moratorium also keeps new liquor stores from opening in the city during the same six-month period. It doesn’t affect liquor and vape stores that are already operating in Valdosta.

U.S. health officials have reported nearly 1,500 vaping-related illnesses and at least 33 deaths nationwide. Two of those deaths occurred in Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia health officials are urging people to stop using e-cigarettes and other vaping devices while the outbreak is being investigated.