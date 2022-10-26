AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- There are less than two weeks until Election Day and Georgia candidates for governor and US Senate are traveling the state speaking to voters in a last-ditch effort to gain votes.

Turnout so far for early voting has been record-breaking. Voters are anxious to cast their ballots in the Governor’s race and for the U-S Senate.

Both races are extremely close with Senator Raphael Warnock leading Herschel Walker by just 2 points. And Governor Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are neck-and-neck.

Wednesday, Governor Kemp will be visiting voters in Baxley Georgia, while Stacey Abrams will be in the upstate.

Thursday afternoon, Abrams will be in Grovetown at 806 Horizon S Pkwy at 3:30 and Augusta at IBEW Local 1579 at 6 p.m.

Walker will be in Cleveland, Georgia on Wednesday with several guests including Sen. Lindsey Graham.

And Senator Warnock will visit the CSRA Wednesday, making a stop in Swainsboro before heading to Augusta.

Senator Warnock will be at the City Auditorium in Swainsboro at 2:15 p.m and his rally in Augusta will be at the Henry Brigham Senior Center at 6 p.m.