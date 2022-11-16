Nov 16, 2022- Ribbon cutting ceremony to take place for new expansion and renovation of Georgia Cancer Center’s Radiation Therapy building.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Wednesday evening, the Georgia Cancer Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its expanded Radiation Therapy building.

Medicine and technology are ever-changing and this expanded facility houses new technology to help fight cancer.

The expansion was made possible by a $10 million investment from Governor Brian Kemp and state lawmakers, which also paid for a machine that can target tumors in parts of the body that move, like lungs.

“The Radixact System is a non-invasive treatment option that delivers image-guided intensity-modulated radiation therapy. Synchrony enables real-time tracking, visualization and correction for tumor motion during treatment. This functionality is designed to provide highly precise radiation dose delivery to tumors that move, such as lung and prostate, and smaller treatment margins around the tumor, minimizing the amount of healthy tissue exposed to high-dose radiation,” said Cancer Center officials in a press release.

The addition adds more than 3,000 square feet of space to include a procedure room and 3 recovery rooms.

There is also an updated CT room to offer anesthesia for calming purposes for pediatric cancer patients.

“They have to hold very still and sometimes we have to use mobilization devices like masks, which younger kids don’t like. So, in that situation, it’s best to sedate them,” explained Dr. John Barrett, Chief of Radiology at the Georgia Cancer Center.

The Georgia Cancer Center treats patients from all over the state, and the Radiation Therapy building, built in the 1980’s, didn’t allow doctors to give their patients the best care possible.

Now, with the funds from the state, that is no longer a problem.

“Well we’re very grateful to the state legislature for the appropriation to make this happen. It’s very important for the state. We serve a great portion of the state outside of Atlanta and even some people from Atlanta come to see us here,” said Dr. Barrett.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Cancer Center Radiation Therapy building on St. Sebastian Way.

