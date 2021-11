NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A traffic alert for those in North Augusta.

According to the City of North Augusta – Public Information page, all four lanes of traffic are currently closed on Georgia Avenue at Sidereal Avenue due to a leaning power pole.

Energy crews are on scene to secure and repair the pole. North Augusta Public Safety is on scene re-routing traffic.

The roadway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Please avoid the area if possible.