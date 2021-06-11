GBI releases sketch in ongoing effort to identify skull found in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now provided a forensic sketch of the person whose skull was found in Columbus back in February.

On February 28, 2021 officers from Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division were dispatched to the 6000 block of Veterans Parkway, where two people fishing found what they believed to be a human skull.

Columbus PD activated its homicide division and contacted the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, to confirm that it was, in fact, human remains. They requested cadaver dogs with GBI and began a three day search of the area, where they found several more human bones believed to be from the same individual.

The remains were sent off to Dr. Alice Gooding, a forensic anthropologist with the GBI, who determined the remains were likely from a white male between the ages of 23 and 63, standing around 5’8 or 5’9. Due to post-mortem trauma, it was hard to pinpoint a more precise age range, so the GBI’s sketch artist, Kelly Lawson, has drawn the subject somewhere right in the middle.

Sgt. Aaron Evrard, Assistant Public Information Officer with Columbus PD, says the sketch may be anywhere from 10-15 years off in either direction.

“If somebody looks at that sketch and says ‘Oh that looks like an older version or a younger version of somebody I know that’s gone missing,’ I don’t want them to hesitate to call because of that,” Evrard said.

This has not been deemed a homicide and officials still have not confirmed a cause of death at this time.

“Some people might get the idea because our homicide division is investigating, that it is a homicide,” Evrard said. “Our homicide division is our experts when it comes to death investigation and we want to make sure that we do the most complete investigation possible. That’s why they’re there.”

Dr. Gooding believes the remains have been there for less than one year, and Evrard says the likeliness is that this is going to be someone that’s gone missing within the last year and a half.

Columbus PD is attempting to identify this individual and anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or by email at robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).